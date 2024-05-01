The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Small Business Money News

Four Chicago companies make Yelp's 2024 list of top 100 small businesses

The annual list includes businesses that fall into a number of categories, such as automotive, beauty, books, fitness, fashion, food, home decor and home repair.

By  Amy Yee
   
Four Chicago small businesses — ranging from a pet sitter service to a toy store — made it onto Yelp’s annual list of the top 100 local businesses in the U.S.

Released on Wednesday, the national list includes businesses that fall into a number of categories such as automotive, beauty, books, fitness, fashion, food, home decor and home repair.

To create the list, Yelp identified independent businesses with a maximum of three locations and ranked them on volume and ratings of reviews, as well as other factors. Yelp said searches for “local businesses” in March was up 124% year-over-year.

The four Chicago businesses on the list include Chicago Pet Sitters in Lake View; dance studio Windy City Wedding Dance in the Loop; general store Rogers Park Provisions; and children’s toy store Play in Logan Square.

Chicago Pet Sitters CEO Dan Moranville, 34, started with the company as a dog walker in 2018 then stepped in as CEO in 2022. Before joining the company, he worked in youth development after earning a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in human and organizational development.

“When I joined the team, I had no plans for this to be long term, but I absolutely loved walking dogs for Chicago Pet Sitters and grew such a close bond with all the dogs on my route,” Moranville said.

“When I had the opportunity to take over as CEO, I envisioned continuing that culture of positivity and kindness, and I wanted to make this a job people could stay in for years,” he said. “What could be better than spending each day looking after hundreds of adorable pets with a team who loves pets just as much, providing a service people rely on while they work or travel?”

The company, which has five stars and 138 Yelp reviews, started in 2005 and serves neighborhoods across the city from Albany Park to Edgewater and Humboldt Park to Old Town. The business has 21 employees, who walk dogs and pet sit for cats and critters.

Moranville said it’s been challenging adapting to the work-from-home environment as clients no longer have to schedule weekday dog walks, which was “by far the most significant part of our business.”

“We’ve adjusted our operations to be more flexible in this new work-from-home economy and leaned into cat care as an essential part of our business model,” he said.

The other three businesses on Yelp’s list:

  • Windy City Wedding Dance Established in 2013, the company offers ballroom dance lessons, first wedding dances and other dance styles at studios in the Loop, Lake View and Aurora. Its instructors, who are required to train weekly, “have shared careers in corporate and have a true appreciation for finding a career in something we can hardly call work,” said the company’s website.
  • Rogers Park Provisions — Rogers Park Provisions is a self-described general store offering shoppers craft beer and spirits, gourmet dry goods, cheeses, gifts and housewares. The shop started in 2015 and focuses on offering local products, many made within a one mile radius, and regional brands.
  • Play — Founded in 2010, Play sells toys, books and gifts for children. The retailer operates a store in Andersonville, West Loop, Lincoln Park and Logan Square. “Exceptional quality of service, toys, books and more!!!” wrote one Yelp user. “Ditch the chains and shop at this wonderful local establishment.”
