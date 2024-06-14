The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
2 charged with operating $430 million dark web marketplace

Thomas Pavey of Ormond Beach, Florida and Raheim Hamilton of Suffolk, Virginia, are accused of owning and operating Empire Market, an online site where thousands of vendors sold illegal goods and services, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, counterfeit currency and stolen credit card information, according to the indictment.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Thomas Pavey of Ormond Beach, Florida and Raheim Hamilton of Suffolk, Virginia, are accused of owning and operating Empire Market from 2018 to 2020, helping facilitate transactions valued at over $430 million.

Two out-of-state men have been charged in Chicago with operating a $430 million dark web marketplace to buy and sell illegal goods and services.

Thomas Pavey of Ormond Beach, Florida and Raheim Hamilton of Suffolk, Virginia, are accused of owning and operating Empire Market from 2018 to 2020, helping facilitate transactions valued at over $430 million.

Pavey, 38, and Hamilton, 28, were charged with drug trafficking, computer fraud, access device fraud, counterfeiting and money laundering, the U.S Attorney’s office announced Friday.

The indictment, filed Thursday, states that Pavey, who went by the name “Dopenugget” and Hamilton, known as both “Sydney” and “Zero Angel,” worked together to advertise and sell counterfeit U.S. currency on AlphaBay, a dark web marketplace, until it was shut down in 2017.

On Feb. 1, 2018, they launched Empire Market, where thousands of vendors sold illegal goods and services, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, counterfeit currency and stolen credit card information, according to the indictment.

Vendors and buyers were able to access the marketplace through specialized software to hide their identity. All transactions were in cryptocurrency.

Buyers on the site could browse available goods and services by category, including “Fraud,” “Drugs and Chemicals” and “Counterfeit Items,” among others. Vendor pages often included advertisements with photos and description of the items available, according to the indictment.

Vendors shipped illegal items to buyers across the country, including some in the Northern District of Illinois, prosecutors said. Items were delivered digitally and in physical packages to addresses provided by the buyers.

Pavey and Hamilton took a portion of each transaction and the money was used to fund themselves and the site, according to the indictment.

During the investigation, federal law enforcement seized over $75 million in cryptocurrency, cash and precious metals.

The Latest
NEWELL-06XX24 6.jpg. Charles Newell the Court Theatre Artistic Director stands for a portrait at the University of Chicago campus on Wednesday May 29, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Theater
Court Theatre's Charles Newell departing Hyde Park theater after 'impressive' run
In his three decades as artistic director, Newell has taken the company to a series of heights, marked by a number of Jeff Awards, growth in audiences and engagement with its local South Side community, and, in 2022, the Tony Award for Regional Theater.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' offensive woes continue in 3-0 loss to Cardinals
Third baseman Patrick Wisdom’s eighth-inning flyout had an exit velocity of 111 mph and would have been a homer in 20 MLB ballparks, according to Baseball Savant.
By Kyle Williams
 
U.S. District judge Harry D. Leinenweber (right) with his wife former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin
Columnists
Gavel falls silent, but verdict is in on Leinenweber — 'Life smiled on us when we got him as a judge'
U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber, who died Tuesday, taught a one-man master class in life. A man of reason, a man in full, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather. A golfer, a raconteur, an intellectual who loved people, a teller of tall — but true — tales.
By Michael Sneed
 
Members of the Grassroots Education Movement, made up of parents of Chicago Public Schools students and community leaders, protest at City Hall for an elected School Board.
Education
Chicago school board hopefuls to submit petitions for first time ever
The week-long process begins Monday, when hopefuls can start turning in to Chicago election officials the minimum 1,000 signatures needed from residents who support their candidacy in one of 10 districts. The races will shape up by the June 24 deadline.
By Nader Issa
 
Ald. David Moore (17th) pictured in June 2021.
City Hall
Englewood alderperson vows to camp outside to shut down open-air drug market
The final straw for Ald. David Moore and his constituents was the killing Sunday night of 18-year-old Trinity Boswell.
By Fran Spielman
 