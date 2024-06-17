White Sox at trade deadline: Which players are on the move? Where will they land?

The late July eighth grade dance, otherwise known as the major league trade deadline, might get traders and sellers off their seats sooner than the final three days.

And with more playoff contenders suffering injuries to key players or coping with deficiencies at specific positions, the White Sox are in an enviable position to seek upgrades at multiple positions in exchange for trading a wide spectrum of moveable parts that likely won’t be a part of their current rebuilding program.

The only possible exception is dominant left-hander Garrett Crochet, who has emerged as a staff ace at only 24 and won’t become a free agent until 2027.

As of now, Crochet’s value might not be much higher than it is now. Unlike Dylan Cease, the Sox shouldn’t be in any rush to move Crochet unless a package of prospects is too tempting to pass up.

On deck: Astros at White Sox Tuesday: Framber Valdez (5-4, 3.99 ERA) vs. Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 4.56), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Framber Valdez (5-4, 3.99 ERA) vs. Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 4.56), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM. Wednesday: Hunter Brown (3-5, 5.00) vs. Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.16), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Hunter Brown (3-5, 5.00) vs. Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.16), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM. Thursday: TBA vs. Chris Flexen (2-6, 5.35), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

One team operative suggested there would be no sense in moving Crochet unless the return included a projected staff ace or No. 2 starter and a slugger who could produce 30-plus home runs for 10 years.

Any team who acquires Crochet likely would be relegated to pitching him in relief for the second half, as Crochet already has thrown 82 2/3 innings after missing 2022 because of Tommy John surgery and pitching only 25 innings during a minor league rehab assignment and with the Sox due to a shoulder injury.

The Sox are considering a six-man rotation to preserve the arms of Crochet and their younger starters who were increasing their workloads.

The likes of Noah Schultz, Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon could be entrenched in the Sox rotation as soon as 2025, and keeping Crochet would take pressure off them.

Here’s a look at the other Sox’s trade candidates:

Luis Robert Jr.

Baltimore is an attractive match because of the struggles of center fielder Cedric Mullins, and the Orioles possess one of the deepest farm systems,

They’ve also shown a willingness to trade some of the prospects, as evidenced by the Corbin Burnes trade this winter.

Robert is owed slightly more than $21 million through 2025, with two team options at $20 million annually.

Despite Robert’s history of injuries, he is only 26 and still should command a package of prospects that includes a player close to Robert’s potential.

Although the draft can be a crapshoot, selecting a power hitter like Jac Caglianone or Braden Montgomery could alleviate some of the lack of power in the organization.

Erick Fedde

Fedde represents one of the best signings of the off-season. The Sox may want to squeeze as much talent as they can in any trade involving Fedde, who is signed through 2025 and can improvise when he doesn’t possess his best stuff.

At the same time, the Sox still need a starter to consume innings, and keeping him would at least allow the other young starters to develop at a manageable rate. Expect Fedde to attract more interest than anticipated, especially with the dearth of available starters.

The Sox could keep Fedde through the remainder of the season before assessing their options in the offseason, when a wider cast of teams may be seeking a veteran starter.

Tommy Pham

It’s no secret that Pham will be traded to a contender after signing late this spring with the Sox. But he likely will be one of the last additions unless a team is in a hurry to acquire a big stage hitter.

Pham has a lifetime .313 batting average in the playoffs, including a .429 batting average against the Dodgers in the 2023 National League Division Series and .421 against the Rangers in the 2023 World Series while playing for the Diamondbacks.

His experience would be an added asset to any playoff team.

Paul DeJong

The Dodgers likely will be patient for a few weeks after Mookie Betts suffered a fractured hand and opt for Miguel Rojas.

Last spring, there was the assumption the Brewers would trade shortstop Willy Adames, who can become a free agent. But Adames, with 12 homers, has helped the Brewers stay in first in a weak NL Central. The Brewers should be careful about whom they trade, giving their dealing of Josh Hader in 2022 that destroyed clubhouse morale.

Bo Bichette of Toronto is experiencing his worst season and is signed through 2025. With Betts expected to return before the end of the season, DeJong might provide a better fit, with the Sox receiving a reliever with bonafide major league potential.

The Sox acquired prospects Jordan Leasure and Nick Nastrini in a trade with the Dodgers last summer, and the Dodgers haven’t been afraid to move prospects for much-needed help at the major league level.

Michael Kopech

Kopech possesses a 32,3 strikeout percentage. Despite blowing four of his nine save opportunities, there always be a team that will be intrigued by his 98.7 mph fastball (according to Fangraphs).

Kopech, who moved from the rotation to the bullpen midway through spring training, has allowed 2.15 home runs per nine innings. His talents tantalized Sox fans prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2019.

The Sox may wait until the final days before trading Kopech for a prospect with similar potential.

Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada

A long history of injuries severely reduces the possibility that either player will be traded, although Jimenez is expected to return before the All-Star break and would help a team seeking a right-handed hitting designated hitter.

Moncada’s recovery from a right hip flexor strain has been deliberate, and he’s owed about $12 million.

He may be forced to watch while some of his teammates dance to a playoff contender.