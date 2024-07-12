The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Bodies of two missing boaters recovered from Lake Michigan

Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, both lived in Elk Grove Village and went missing July 5 while their boat was off the northwest Indiana shore.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Waves in Lake Michigan off the Indiana shore.

The bodies of two men from Elk Grove Village were recovered from Lake Michigan on Friday. They had gone missing a week ago while both were boating off Northwest Indiana.

The bodies of two Elk Grove Village boaters who went missing last week in northwest Indiana were pulled from Lake Michigan Friday.

The remains of Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, were recovered from the waters of the lake about a mile and a half from where they were last seen near Hammond, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Crews had been searching for the two men since they went missing on July 5 after jumping from their boat into the lake near Hammond, officials said. On July 6, search crews found the boat nearly 2.5 miles off the shore near Whiting, Indiana.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the two men, including the marine and aviation units of the U.S. Coast Guard and Hammond fire and police departments.

DORVAL-053124-02.JPG
Columnists
Show them the money: Transit agencies want infusions of cash without reforms
“The governance model is not the problem here,” CTA President Dorval Carter defiantly told an Illinois Senate committee. The problem, he said, is funding.
By Rich Miller
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Crime
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
Newly released records provide the clearest picture of last month’s attack on the Cook County state’s attorney. They also show that her office was closely involved in the investigation and the decision to bring serious charges in the case.
By Tom Schuba
 
A piping plover chick at Montrose Beach on Wednesday. Four chicks hatched in the last two weeks, but one was reported missing.
Outdoors
Second piping plover chick at Montrose Beach dies
Monitors observed one of three surviving chicks in Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest appeared to be lethargic and struggling late Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Piping Plovers.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A group of people relax and lounge along layered stone walls on the lakefront.
Letters to the Editor
Youth organizations helping kids overcome trauma are part of the remedy for violent crime
A young leader reflects on an organization that gave her purpose, plus letters from readers who want Biden to stay and others who want him (and Trump) to go.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Kathy Salvi, pictured in 2022 at a downtown Chicago press conference.
Politics
Kathy Salvi elected as next Illinois Republican Party chair
The former U.S. House and Senate candidate takes over next week for a party grasping for unity against Democratic domination in Illinois.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 