Bodies of two missing boaters recovered from Lake Michigan

The bodies of two Elk Grove Village boaters who went missing last week in northwest Indiana were pulled from Lake Michigan Friday.

The remains of Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, were recovered from the waters of the lake about a mile and a half from where they were last seen near Hammond, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Crews had been searching for the two men since they went missing on July 5 after jumping from their boat into the lake near Hammond, officials said. On July 6, search crews found the boat nearly 2.5 miles off the shore near Whiting, Indiana.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the two men, including the marine and aviation units of the U.S. Coast Guard and Hammond fire and police departments.