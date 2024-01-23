Toddler dies after apparently accidental Far South Side shooting: CPD
A 2-year-old boy was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was struck in the face by a bullet. Police say the shooting may have been an accident.
A 2-year-old boy has died after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night on the Far South Side.
Jamal Robindson was in a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was hit in the face by a bullet, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Jamal was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m.
A woman, 32, told officers she was inside the home when she heard the gunshot and found Jamal wounded, police said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby police station.
The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.
