The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Toddler dies after apparently accidental Far South Side shooting: CPD

A 2-year-old boy was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was struck in the face by a bullet. Police say the shooting may have been an accident.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
A 2-year-old boy has died after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night on the Far South Side.

Jamal Robindson was in a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was hit in the face by a bullet, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Jamal was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m.

A woman, 32, told officers she was inside the home when she heard the gunshot and found Jamal wounded, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby police station.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

