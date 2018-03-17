3 cellphone robberies reported at Illinois Medical District Blue Line station

Police are warning Near West Side residents about three cellphone robberies that happened this month at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line station on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the robber or robbers walked up to a victim while they were boarding or exiting a train at the station at 430 S. Damen Ave. and forcibly took their cellphone, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 9 a.m. March 9, while the second incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and the most recent robbery happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.