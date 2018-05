3 critically injured in South Loop crash

The intersection of Cermak Road and Clark Street | Google Maps

Three people were critically injured in a car crash early Saturday in the South Loop.

About 2:30 a.m., the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was going south on Clark when they turned left onto Cermak Road but struck a pole, Chicago Police said.

Three people were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.