3 killed, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded between about 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday in shootings across the city.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 12:38 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood.

Terrence Brooks, 29, was walking in the 2400 block of East 75th Street when witnesses heard three gunshots ring out, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brooks was later found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and right shoulder, authorities said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later.

Brooks lived around the corner from where he was killed, the medical examiner’s office said.

Another man was shot to death a few hours earlier in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Deshawn Owens, 27, was walking at 9:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard when someone approached him from an alley and fired shots that struck him in his head and thigh, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

Owens was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., authorities said. He also lived about a block from where he was killed.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a man was shot and killed after chasing down a hit-and-run driver in Chatham.

Alberto Bocanegra, 39, was inside his vehicle recording a video of a group of bicyclists he knew at 1:26 a.m. when he saw a vehicle strike a 30-year-old woman in the group and drive off, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

He followed the vehicle and was arguing with the driver when a blue SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him twice in his neck in the 600 block of East 76th Street, police said.

Bocanegra was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman struck by the vehicle was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with an injury to her shoulder, police said. She was in good condition.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 10:41 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his lower back in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man and witnesses were not cooperating with police or providing details on the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

About an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting inside of a residential building in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 9:27 p.m., the 22-year-old was in a stairwell of the building in the 5200 block of West Lake when someone shot him in his leg and lower back, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Less than 30 minutes before, a man was shot in a drive-by attack in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was standing about 9 p.m. on a front porch in the 1200 block of South Lawndale when a male inside a passing gray Pontiac sedan shot him in the back, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 30-year-old man was critically wounded about 5:30 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing in the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence when someone walked up and shot him in the groin and buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Earlier, a man was shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was on the porch of a home at 1:35 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kenwood when a passenger in a dark-colored car fired at him, according to police.

The man was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

At 1:14 a.m., a man was shot while walking in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking when he heard shots and felt pain in the 7300 block of South Champlain, according to police.

He was shot in both of his legs. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He told police he did not know where the shots came from.

The first shooting of the day happened about 12:50 a.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A 30-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when a green car drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 8200 block of South Loomis, according to police.

He was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Monday, two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings on the South Side and West Side.