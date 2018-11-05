3-month-old boy found dead at NW Indiana home

A 3-month-old boy was found dead Saturday afternoon at a home in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded at 1:07 p.m. to the home in Portage Township and found the infant unresponsive, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. After emergency crews administered CPR at the scene, the young boy was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana and pronounced dead.

Detectives later interviewed the infants parents and others who were at the home and hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled, the sheriff’s office said.