3 wounded in Little Village shooting

Three men were shot and wounded early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:40 a.m., two men, ages 25 and 30, were standing on a corner in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when a vehicle with three people inside passed by and shots rang out, Chicago Police said.

The 30-year-old was shot twice in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to his bicep. He was listed in serious condition at the same hospital.

A 49-year-old man was found inside a home with graze wounds to his head and hand, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.