32-year-old man shot in Longwood Manor

A 32-year-old was shot Thursday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle at 8:42 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Winston when someone fired shots from a gray minivan, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm.