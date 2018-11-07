Frances Hurley has won the 35th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Herbert Hebein, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Hurley for the 35th District Illinois House seat, saying “Hurley has an extensive government and community service background.
Hurley has served as the State Representative for the 35th District since 2013. Hurley was a former aide to both Chicago aldermen Ginger Rugai and Matthew O’Shea.
Hebein is a retired Chicago police officer with no political background.
