4 plead guilty in Elgin kidnapping

Four people have pleaded guilty in the 2016 kidnapping of a woman in northwest suburban Elgin.

On Feb. 23, 22-year-old Kassandra Delgado, of Elgin, agreed to a 9-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to a felony home invasion charge, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gino A. Moaraca, 26, of Elgin, agreed to a ten-year prison sentence Thursday in exchange for pleading guilty to a felony count of unlawful restraint, prosecutors said. The sentence will be served consecutively to a 2-year sentence for an unrelated criminal trespass charge.

That same day, 22-year-old Ruby M. Gomez, of Elgin, agreed to a 10-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to a felony count of home invasion, prosecutors said.

A fourth person previously pleaded guilty in the case in juvenile court, prosecutors said.

Luis M. Palomar, 20, of Lake in the Hills, and 21-year-old Megan Lino, of Carpentersville, have also been charged in connection with the kidnapping, but have not been found guilty, according to a previous statement from Elgin police.

Palomar is being held at the Lake County Jail on $55,000 bond awaiting a March 22 court date, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Information about Lino’s next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

On Feb. 26, 2016, Delgado, Gomez, Palomar, Lino and the juvenile kidnapped the woman from her Elgin home, prosecutors said. The group then beat her before bringing her to Moraca’s apartment, where they continued to beat her while burning her with cigarettes and holding her against her will.

According to state law, Gomez, Moraca and Delgado are each eligible for day-to-day sentencing. Gomez received credit for 727 days served in the Kane County, while Moraca received credit for 325 days served and Delgado received credit for 724 days served, prosecutors said.