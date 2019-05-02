4 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Four people were injured Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a 49-year-old woman who was shot in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. to a ShotSpotter call in the 900 block of North Laramie Avenue and found an injured woman in the area, Chicago police said. She told officers she was in a vehicle when a gray SUV pulled up and an unknown person inside fired shots at her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was hit multiple times in the body and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in the face in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 4:39 p.m., the 31-year-old was driving his vehicle in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

In nearby West Garfield Park, a man is in critical condition after being shot earlier in the afternoon.

About 2:52 p.m., the 21-year-old was in the 4100 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone approached him from a vacant lot and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

The day’s first reported shooting happened about half an hour earlier in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 2:25 p.m., a 49-year-old woman was in the 3000 block of South Kostner Avenue when she was shot in the foot, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Officers recovered a weapon and arrested a suspect, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Four people were shot on Tuesday also, with one fatality.

