4 shot — 1 fatally — Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and three others were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The fatality — also the day’s last shooting — happened just after 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Two 22-year-old men heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. One man was struck multiple times on his body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man was hit in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, a 90-year-old woman was injured when she accidentally shot herself in the leg in Austin on the West Side.

She was arguing with someone about 6:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton Street when the gun accidentally discharged, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating though it is not clear whether she will be charged with a crime.

In the day’s first shooting, a 19-year-old woman was shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

While driving about 1:26 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 112th Place, the woman heard shots and realized she’d been hit in the left arm, police said.

She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

On Monday, three people people were killed and another four were wounded in gun violence across the city.

