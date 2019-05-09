4 students hurt by pepper spray at Sawyer Elementary

Four students were taken to a hospital Thursday after pepper spray was discharged at Sawyer Elementary School in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

An “aerosol irritant” was sprayed inside a classroom about 1 p.m. at the school, 5248 S. Spaulding Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Four students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, Langford said. The spray was contained to a single classroom and no hazardous materials response was required.

It was not immediately clear whether the chemical was sprayed intentionally or accidentally, Langford said.

Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools officials did not provide further details about the incident.

Dozens of students have been injured by aerosol spray discharges at Chicago schools since last month. Six of those incidents have occurred at Morgan Park High School, the most recent of which left 11 students hurt on Tuesday morning.

Fourteen Gresham Elementary School students were also hurt by pepper spray last week.