At least 10 students hurt in latest Morgan Park HS aerosol-spray incident

At least 10 students were injured by yet another chemical irritant spray at Morgan Park High School on the South Side.

Officials were called at 10:28 a.m. for reports of an aerosol spray discharge at the school, 1744 W. Pryor Ave., according to Chicago police. At least 10 students were injured.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said “about a dozen” students were hit, but it was not immediately clear whether any of them were taken to hospitals.

Officers are reviewing security video from the school to identify a suspect, police said.

At least five other aerosol or pepper spray incidents have been reported at the school since April 25, leaving at least five teachers and 31 students injured, according to police, fire and Chicago Public Schools officials.

