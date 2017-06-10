4 taken to hospitals after Little Village crash

Four people were taken to hospitals after a crash Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Fire crews responded to the pin-in crash in the 4300 block of West Ogden Avenue, Fire Media Affairs announced about 7 p.m. on Twitter.

A child and an adult were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said. Two other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.