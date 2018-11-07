Terra Costa Howard wins 48th District Illinois House seat

Terra Costa Howard has won the 48th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Peter Breen , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

The district includes Glen Ellyn and Lombard in DuPage County.

Howard reported contributions of $1.8 million in 2018, three times the amount raised by Breen in the same period. Both candidates received substantial financial support form their parties in a bid to secure control of the seat.

Breen won election in 2016 with 56 percent of the vote. The district attracted no challenger to the Republican candidate in 2014 and 2012.

RELATED: