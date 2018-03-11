5 charged after police chase with stolen minivan in Heart of Chicago

Five people were charged after the stolen minivan they were traveling in led police on a chase that ended early Saturday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Five people are facing charges following a police chase with a stolen minivan early Saturday that ended in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

No one was injured during the chase, which ended about 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police. A gun was found in the minivan and the five suspects were taken into custody.

Miguel Guillen, 20, was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing, according to Chicago Police. He also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and traffic citations for disregarding a traffic control light and driving with no license or insurance.

Guillen, who lives in the same block where the chase ended, was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday, police said.

Four other people, three 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.