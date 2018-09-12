53-year-old man fatally struck by CTA Red Line while intoxicated

A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

About 11 a.m., the 53-year-old was leaning forward on the Monroe station platform in the 0-100 block of South State Street when a passing train rammed him in the head, according to Chicago police. He was believed to have been intoxicated.

The 53-year-old fell onto the platform and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said. His identity was not released.