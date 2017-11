58-year-old woman missing almost three weeks from West Ridge

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old woman missing for nearly three weeks from the West Ridge neighborhood on the Far North Side.

Claire Glass was last seen Oct. 21 near the 2000 block of West Arthur, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Glass is described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pound white woman with medium complexion, blue eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.