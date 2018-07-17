6 wounded in shootings Monday

Six people were wounded between about 4:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Monday in shootings across the South Side.

The most recent shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood about 5:45 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Carpenter when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was being uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t provide additional information about the shooting. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

About a half hour earlier, two people were struck by stray gunfire Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, about a block from where a man was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer two days earlier.

The occupants of a black van and a gray sedan started shooting at each other about 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 70th Street. A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who were standing fnearby were caught in the crossfire, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left forearm and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, while the man was shot in the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Both their conditions were stabilized.

Two days earlier, a CPD officer fatally shot 37-year-old Harith L. Augustus about a block away, about 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 71st Street, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier in the day, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was at a gas station pumping gas when a male got out of a red SUV and fired shots at 12:27 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted, police said. He was shot in the left shoulder.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was treated and released, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.

About a half hour earlier, a man was shot during a robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was robbed at gunpoint at 11:58 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Throop. The robber, described to be a man in his 20s, demanded money from the victim and then shot him twice, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left arm and back, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The suspect had braids in his hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, police said. No one was in custody Monday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigated.

The first shooting of the day happened about 4:15 a.m. when a woman was wounded in a shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking with another person in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone in a passing gold-colored car opened fire. She was hit in the foot and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman had been walking with someone who appeared to be the target of the shooting, according to police.

On Sunday, two people were killed and five people were wounded in shootings across the city.