61-year-old woman missing from Austin

Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman who suffers from Schizophrenia and went missing earlier this month from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Annie Hughes-Love was last seen about 9 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 4800 block of West Jackson, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a royal blue jacket.

Hughes-Love was described as a 5-foot-4, 200-pound African-American woman with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.