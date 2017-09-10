73-year-old man missing from Northwest Side

Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing Monday morning from the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Matias Ibarra was last seen about 9 a.m. when he left home in the 2700 block of North Newcastle and never returned home, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a blue had with the word “Chicago” in red letters, a blue shirt and blue dress pants.

Ibarra was described as a 5-foot-5, 18-pound white Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information on Ibarra’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.