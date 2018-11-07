Mark Batinick wins 97th District Illinois House seat

Mark Batinick has won the 97th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Mica Freeman, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The district, located northwest of Joliet mostly in Will County around Plainfield, had generally elected Republicans in recent elections, but it saw substantial spending by Democratic donors in 2018. Freeman out-raised Batinick to the tune of about $1.5 million to $500,000 in 2018.

Batinick, a realtor, represented the district since 2015.

The Sun-Times endorsed Batinick for the 97th District Illinois House seat, saying the Republican “is by far the more experienced and knowledgeable candidate in this race,” with “a libertarian streak that keeps both Republicans and Democrats on their toes.”

Freeman, a former teacher, said she got into the race because she was appalled that Batinick didn’t vote for a health care bill last year that protects people with pre-existing conditions.

