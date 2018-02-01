Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Dyer, Indiana

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Thursday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Amtrak train 51 was headed to Chicago from New York City when it struck the vehicle about 3:35 p.m. at a crossing at 77th and Calumet avenues in Dyer, Indiana, according to Amtrak and the Dyer Fire Department.

No one on the train was hurt and no damage to the train was reported, Amtrak said.

Information about the occupant of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The train was still delayed as of 4:50 p.m., but was expected to resume its trip to Chicago shortly, Amtrak said.