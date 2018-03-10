Apartment burglaries reported in South Commons

Police are warning residents about a series of daytime apartment burglaries reported over the past week in the South Commons neighborhood on the South Side.

In each break-in, someone has entered an apartment, sometimes be force, and taken property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 5 p.m. on March 3 in the 2800 block of South King, police said. Another happened about 5:40 p.m. March 6 in the 2700 block of South Prairie, while a third occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. the same day in the 2600 block of South Calumet.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.