Coming soon from Apple: Pay CTA fare with your iPhone

CTA riders will soon be able to use Apple Pay to tap onto the train or bus. | AP photo

CTA riders will soon be able to use Apple Pay to buy a ride on the train or bus.

Starting later this year, Chicagoans will be able to store their Ventra Card on their iPhone, Apple announced Monday.

The Chicago Transit Authority is one of the first transit agencies in the country to offer Apple Pay to its riders.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CTA President Dorval Carter released a joint statement on Monday:

“Chicago is proud to work with Apple to elevate the experience of CTA riders. New Ventra Cards on iPhone will build on the strength of the existing Ventra system to make commuting in Chicago even easier and more convenient, and help modernize America’s second largest mass transit system for the 21st century. When one of the world’s most inventive cities teams up with one of the world’s most innovative companies, great things happen.”

