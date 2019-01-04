Armed robber reported in South Chicago: police

Police were warning Far South Side residents about a trio of armed robberies reported last month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

In the three robberies, a man approaches a victim with a handgun pointed or implied and takes the person’s wallets and cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police. All victims were males who were alone when they were robbed.

The incidents occurred:

about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 8000 block of South Phillips;

about 5:10 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 7900 block of South Crandon; and

about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 7800 block of South Essex.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.