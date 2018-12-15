Armed robberies reported in South Austin, West Garfield Park: police

Police were searching for suspects in three armed robberies from this month in the South Austin and West Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

In each robbery, two or three male robbers approached on foot, with one saying it was a robbery and a second displaying a black-colored handgun while personal property was stolen, according to a Chicago police alert.

In two of the robberies, one of the robbers searched the victims and took their property from their person, police said. In the third robbery, personal property was demanded from the victim, who gave it to them.

The first armed robbery reportedly took place about 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Parkside Avenue, while the second happened about 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of West End Avenue.

The third robbery occurred at 7:41 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Parkside Avenue, police said.

The robbers were described by police as two to three black males wearing dark hooded shirts and dark pants, with one of them having a deadlock hairstyle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.