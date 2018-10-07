At least 2 hurt, 1 seriously, after car strikes tree in Orland Park

Officials investigate a crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018 in the 14300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three people were transported after a car crashed into a tree late Saturday in south suburban Orland Park.

About 11:15 p.m., a black sedan hit a tree in the 14300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

At least two people were injured, one seriously, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Oak Forest Fire Department responded to the call along with the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

The details of the crash were not immediately known.