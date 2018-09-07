Attempted sexual assault reported in West Town

Chicago police are warning residents of an attempted sexual assault Thursday in the West Town neighborhood.

About 6:10 a.m., the female victim was entering her workplace in the 500 block of North Leavitt Street when someone approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded cash, according to police.

After saying she had no money, the gunman forced her into an alley, then into a gangway between two homes, police said. He demanded her to undress.

The victim was able to break free from the gunman and scream for help, police said. The gunman left the scene.

Police asked anyone with details to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.