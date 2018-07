Auntie Anne’s giving away pretzels for National Aunt and Uncle’s Day

You might not like your extended family, but chances are you enjoy a good pretzel.

In honor of National Aunt and Uncle’s Day, Auntie Anne’s is offering buy one get one free pretzels this weekend. You can treat your aunt to a pretzel, or just get two pretzels for yourself. No judgment here.

Chicagoans can get their hands on a pretzel at Union Station, Water Tower Place and Citigroup Center, 500 W. Madison. There are also multiple suburban locations.

The offer ends July 30.