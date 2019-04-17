Surveillance video of Aurora mass shooting made public

Surveillance video of the Aurora mass shooting in February shows a gunman opening fire on responding police officers.

The video released Wednesday by the Aurora Police Department contains footage from multiple surveillance cameras: three overlooking the parking lot and one in the lobby of the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse.

The video does not show any of the initial shooting Feb. 15 when 45-year-old Gary Martin killed five co-workers and injured another after he was told he was being fired.

The sequence released Wednesday begins moments after officers received the first calls of shots fired. Two minutes after the video starts, Martin walks into the lobby and looks through a glass door into the parking lot, where officers were ducking down and running toward the building.

The gunman paces around the lobby with a .40-caliber handgun in his right hand.

Martin purchased the weapon legally despite having a felony record. Illinois State Police later acknowledged he should not have been able to buy the gun and that state police should have confiscated the gun after learning of the oversight.

One camera overlooking the parking lot shows officers taking cover as bullets hit cars and shattered windows. Officers eventually enter the warehouse while ducking behind SWAT shields. The video shows an armored tactical vehicle driving up to the door as officers run inside.

After a 90-minute standoff, a SWAT team tracked down Martin in the 29,000-square-foot warehouse and killed him in an exchange of gunfire, police said. Those images were not released in the video Wednesday.

In all, five employees were killed, another was wounded and five officers survived after being struck by gunfire.