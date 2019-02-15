Gunman in custody after multiple civilians, cops shot in Aurora

An man is in custody after a shooting that injured multiple people in an industrial complex in west suburban Aurora, officials said Friday.

The victims included Aurora police officers and multiple civilians, the Daily Herald and ABC7 reported. An Aurora spokesman said four officers were shot and were in stabile condition, WGN reported.

The shooting reportedly took place in an industrial area near Prairie and Highland avenues.

The city of Aurora said the incident was at 401 S. Highland. The business at that address is the Henry Pratt Company, which makes water valves.

NBC5 reported that emergency crews originally responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

“There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer,” the city tweeted. “Aurora Police are on the scene.”

“This is an ongoing active scene,” police tweeted.

John Probst, who identified himself as a worker at Henry Pratt, told ABC7 the gunman worked “in assembly” at the company for about 15 years and came to work Friday like any other day. He said 30 people were in the building at the time of the shooting.

He said many workers ran out of the back of the building, while some hid in a nearby home.

The shooter was taken into custody around 3 p.m., city officials said. The area remained on lockdown.

Victims were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

A huge police and fire department presence could be seen outside the business. SWAT teams could be seen surrounding the complex. The federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and FBI were also at the scene.

West Aurora School District 129 reported that schools had been placed on a soft lockdown as a result of the reported shooting. The lockdown was lifted about 3:30 p.m.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi’s Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, according to a statement from West Aurora School District 129. “There is a police presence in the area.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring developments. “My heart breaks for Aurora,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

