Newborn in critical condition after found abandoned in Hermosa alley

A newborn baby was in critical condition after he was found abandoned in an alley Tuesday in Hermosa on the West Side.

A passerby noticed the newborn baby boy at 1714 N. Keystone Avenue about 4:10 p.m. and took the him to a firehouse, Chicago police and fire departments said.

Paramedics took the baby at 4:11 p.m. to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The baby was going to be transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, a fire department spokesman said.

Under Illinois’ “baby safe haven” law, a parent may anonymously give up their baby for adoption by handing their unharmed infant, up to 30 days old, to a staff member at a hospital, fire or police station, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.