Obama says ‘our democracy depends’ on people voting during speech at U. of I.

Gormer President Barack Obama speaks in Chicago. Obama is stepping into the midterm battle. Ahead of his first campaign events of the midterm elections, Obama is set to speak Friday as he accepts an ethics in government award in Illinois. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama is stepping into the midterm battle.

While speaking Friday at the University of Illinois, where he’s receiving an award for ethics in government, Obama called on people to vote in the November election, saying “our democracy depends on it.” He adds that the country is at a pivotal moment in its history and “the consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire” than in prior elections.

RELATED: Obama looks to fire up Dems for midterms at University of Illinois Friday

Obama’s speech is his first big step into the campaign for the midterm elections. His advisers say it’s a preview of the case he’ll make throughout the fall campaign season.

Follow along for updates

Tweet #tinasfonhttps://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Watch Obama’s speech live

After spending much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines, Obama has several events scheduled in coming days where he’ll campaign for Democrats. He’ll next travel to California for an event with seven House candidates in Orange County. Next week he’ll be in Ohio to campaign for Richard Cordray and other Democrats.

After the speech, Obama will travel to California and campaign for more than a half-dozen House Democratic candidates at an event in Orange County. Next week, he’ll return to the campaign trail in Ohio to campaign for Richard Cordray and other Democrats.

Contributing: Sun-Times staff