BGA president and CEO Andy Shaw to step down this year

Better Government Association president and CEO Andy Shaw plans to step down from the civic watchdog organization later this year.

BGA is a nonpartisan nonprofit in Illinois that promotes government transparency and exposes corruption by partnering with media companies to produce investigative projects. The organization also advocates for public policies that advance its mission.

Shaw, 69, has been a journalist in Chicago for 37 years. He has worked at the City News Bureau, the Chicago Sun-Times, NBC 5 and ABC7.

“Under his leadership, the BGA has grown from a staff of three people and a budget of $300,000 to a full-service statewide organization with 30 full, part-time, freelance and contract employees and an annual budget of more than $3.5 million,” according to Monday press release.

Shaw said he plans to stay involved with the organization after his successor is chosen.