Bicyclist, 55, killed in Fox Lake crash

A 55-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

Officers were called to the crash about 7:45 a.m. on Route 12 near Riverside Island Drive, according to Fox Lake police.

The bicyclist was riding south in the center median of Route 12 when he was struck by a Saturn sedan driven south by a 46-year-old woman, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The man’s name was not released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his family, police said. The coroner’s office is aiding the crash investigation with the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.