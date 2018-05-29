Blue Line riders experiencing major delays due to signal problems at O’Hare

CTA Blue Line trains are experiencing major delays due to signal problems at the O’Hare stop.

As of 6:32 p.m., Blue Line trains were operating in two sections, according to an alert from the CTA. One section is running between the Forest Park and Rosemont stops, while the other is operating between the Rosemont and O’Hare stops with limited service.

Riders were advised to change trains at Rosemont for continuing service, the CTA said. Bus shuttles were made available to provide service between the Rosemont and O’Hare stops.

The problems also are causing delays elsewhere on the Blue Line.