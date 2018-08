Body found in Lake Michigan near Kenwood

A man was found dead in Lake Michigan Thursday morning near the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit was dispatched at 6:08 to recover the body of the 48-year-old man from the lake near 45th Street, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fatality.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.