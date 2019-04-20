Boy, 17, report missing from South Side
A teenager has been reported missing for more than two weeks from his South Side home.
Jaque Purnell, 17, was last seen at his home about 1:45 p.m. April 5, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. Police did not provide a hundred block address.
Police described Purnell as a 5-foot-3, 145-pound black male with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black coat and beige pants, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.