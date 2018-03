Boy, 17, shot in Logan Square

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Western Avenue when someone drove up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The boy showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said.

He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.