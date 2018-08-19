Boy dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes

A 10-year-old boy was killed and a teen injured in separate incidents Saturday in Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes State Park.

About 4:45 p.m., Joshua Torres, of Chicago, was found face down in the water about 40 yards from the shore, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.

The 10-year-old Torres was pulled from the water and given CPR while he was transported to Porter Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Harris said. Witnesses said Torres had been swimming in an area marked unsafe for swimmers.

About an hour later in a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy was found in the water about 50 yards from the shore, according to Harris. He was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.