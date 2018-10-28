Boy wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A boy was shot late Saturday while walking in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:53 p.m., the 14-year-old was shot by someone driving a white sedan in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to the left leg and one graze wound on his left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating whether the white sedan was also the same vehicle in another West Side shooting near Columbus park as well as one drive-by attack in Austin shooting after midnight.