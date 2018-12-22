Bullet grazes man’s jacket in Back of the Yards

A man was left with a bruised arm after a bullet grazed his jacket Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was injured when a bullet hit his jacket, bruising his right shoulder at 4:53 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The bullet did not break through his jacket and he refused medical attention, police said.

The incident was being treated as an aggravated assault, police said. It was not clear what he was doing at the time of the incident.

Area Central detectives were investigating.