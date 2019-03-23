Businesses burglarized in West Garfield Park, Austin: police

Police are warning residents after three businesses were burglarized in the West Garfield Park and Austin neighborhoods on the West Side in the past few weeks.

In each case, suspects entered the businesses by breaking a window or the front door and took cash registers, money and other merchandise, according to a Chicago police community alert.

The reported incidents:

Between 6 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. Feb 19. In the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 7:15 a.m. Feb 22. In the 4100 block of West Madison Street

At 2:58 p.m. March 10 in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road

There was no description available for the suspects involved in the February burglaries, police said.

Those involved in the March burglary are described as two men between the ages of 30 and 50 in a maroon SUV, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.