4 carjackings reported in Lincoln Park: police

North Siders are being warned by police of four carjackings reported over the last few weeks in Lincoln Park.

A group of men approach people who are sitting inside or near their vehicle, threaten them with force and take the vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago police. In one case, a person was carjacked at gunpoint.

The incidents happened:

In the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 bock of North Lincoln Avenue;

In the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Park West;

In the morning hours March 25 in the 2300 block of North Cleveland Avenue; and

In the evening hours April 15 in the 2100 block of North Fremont Street.

Police said the suspects were seen in a dark grey SUV and are described as two to four men between the ages of 16 and 25.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

