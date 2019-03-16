Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

The Chicago river is dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick's day. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Members of Chicago Plumbers Local 130 dyed the Chicago River green on Saturday morning to kick off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The river dyeing started at 9 a.m. will be followed by the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which steps off at noon from Columbus and Balbo drives.

Chicago was recently named the best city in the country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.